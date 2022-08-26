By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a grim forecast, a European Commission report warned that the severe dry spell — which crippled navigation, agri and power sectors but also exposed some relics as water levels sunk — may last till November in the Mediterranean region.

Europe is facing the worst drought in at least 500 years with hot and dry conditions fuelling wildfires, shrinking water levels in some of Europe’s biggest rivers like the Rhine, Po, Loire, Danube, reducing crop yields and affecting power generation.

A report by the European Drought Observatory, which is overseen by the European Commission (EC), revealed that 47 percent of the continent is under warning conditions and witnessing clear deficit of soil moisture. Another 17 percent of the continent is in a state of alert, meaning vegetation "shows signs of stress." The drought observatory is part of the research wing of the EC.

The report warns that the dry spell in some of Europe’s southern regions may last several more months.

The European Union forecast for grain maize was down 16 percent compared to the average of the previous five years. Similarly, forecast for soybean was down 15 percent and for sunflower 12 percent.

“The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," Reuters quoted the report as saying.

Responding to the report, the EC said the preliminary analysis suggests "the current drought still appears to be the worst since at least 500 years."

What is happening and why?

Research commissioner Mariya Gabriel said the ongoing heatwave and water shortages have resulted in “an unprecedented stress on water levels in the entire EU."

The region is facing a wildfire season above the average. The heat has also impacted crops production.

“Climate change is undoubtedly more noticeable every year," BBC quoted Gabriel as saying.

The most visible impact has been on the water levels with the report warning that nearly all of Europe's rivers have dried up to some extent.

Apart from the obvious disruption in Europe’s waterways, dry rivers are also affecting the energy sector, leading to a power crisis. Europe depends on its rivers to move cargo such as coal to power plants in an economical way. With low water levels that dropped to less than a metre in some stretches, large ships cannot navigate. Hydroelectric power has also dropped by a significant 20 percent, the report said.

Countries impacted

According to the report, the situation is most notable in countries like France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, Luxembourg, Belgium, northern Serbia, Hungary, Ireland, Moldova, Ukraine, and the UK.

It said the conditions could last until at least November this year along the European Mediterranean.

Worst in 500 years

The drought, which is being billed as the worst in 500 years, is being compared with the one in the year 1540, when Europe witnessed a year-long drought which killed tens of thousands of people. The dry spell comes on the heels of a record-breaking heatwave that saw temperatures in many countries of the continent rise to historic highs.

Scientists said this year’s event was more extreme than the drought in 2018.

“Just to give you an idea, the 2018 drought was so extreme that looking back at least the last 500 years, there were no other events similar to the drought of 2018, but this year I think it is really worse than 2018,” Indian Express quoted senior researcher Andrea Toreti at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre as saying.

Relics found

The rapidly-sinking river levels across Europe have exposed relics of the past, including over 20 German warships that were sunk during World War II. The sunken warships, containing ammunition and explosives, were discovered in the Danube River in Serbia.

In July, when Spain experienced its hottest month since at least 1961, the Dolmen of Guadalperal, or ‘Spanish Stonehenge,’ was fully exposed in the province of Cáceres. The stone circle, which has over 100 standing rocks, dates back to around 7,000 years ago, USA Today reported.