Russian invasion: How Elon Musk's Tesla & SpaceX are helping war-hit Ukrainians

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
SpaceX is providing Ukrainians with easy access to the internet. Tesla is offering free electric car charging and the EVs in 'camp mode' are becoming shelters of sorts for refugees out in the cold.

Russian invasion: How Elon Musk's Tesla & SpaceX are helping war-hit Ukrainians

Even as electric carmaker Tesla braces for a major setback due to surging raw material prices made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it hasn’t stopped helping the citizens in the war-torn country.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is providing Ukrainians with easy access to the internet. Musk has sent his SpaceX’s Starlink terminals to provide satellite broadband service to the country and more are en route. Musk has also spoken with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Apart from this, the carmaker is offering free electric car charging to help refugees escape Ukraine, while its innovative features are helping owners in many other ways.

Tesla’s camp mode offers EV owners the space to provide shelter to refugees and store goods, including weapons, food supplies and fuel, a Tesla EV owner said in a Facebook post recently. The post also highlights the role of an EV in times of fuel scarcity.

“Now, in a period when fuel is not always in time to bring, an electric car has become especially indispensable for the city,” Bogdan Golovatiuk from Kyiv, Ukraine, wrote in the post.

The camp mode features allow the users to turn the vehicle into a comfortable space where they can sleep. By turning on the camp mode, the user can maintain interior lighting, temperature and airflow.

Golovatiuk also shared several images where the Tesla EV is used as a storage for fuel and even arms and ammunitions.

Another related post highlighted a Tesla community’s contribution in helping Ukrainians by providing them with food, supplies and aid.

Members of the Tesla Klub Polska claimed to have driven to the Ukrainian border with first aid, food and supplies. The community also transported 16 refugees back into billets in Poland, a Twitter post said.

Earlier, Tesla had announced it would offer free charging in parts of Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary that border Ukraine for both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles to help those fleeing from the conflict.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
