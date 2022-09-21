How a cricket match between India and Pakistan led to communal clashes in Leicester

By CNBCTV18.com

Leicester, one of the most multicultural cities in the UK, has been gripped by religious violence for the past three weeks. Clashes between groups of Hindus and Muslims have grabbed headlines in the UK, India and Pakistan and led to 47-odd arrests throughout the city. The increasing tensions were triggered nearly three weeks back in the immediate aftermath of India's cricket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28.

After India's win, reports emerged of Hindu youth groups taking out marches shouting “Pakistan Murdabad” (death to Pakistan), according to videos shared on social media.

Subsequently, Hindu groups on WhatsApp and social media platforms shared videos of armed men attacking individuals and properties in Hindu-majority areas. As a result, the same groups started spreading the message that Muslim gangs were targetting Hindus and therefore, members of the community needed to mobilise in order to protect Hindu households.

Soon after mobs of armed and masked Hindu youths took to the streets to 'protect' other Hindus. Rumours led to both groups think that their religious institutions and people were in danger. This set off a series of escalating actions that saw religious youth from other parts of the country make their way to Leicester to join the demonstrations. This has resulted in violent fights breaking out over the city between the two groups as Leicester Police scrambled to intervene in time.

Hindu groups marching through Muslim neighbourhoods chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' while carrying weapons, and Muslim youth destroying religious symbols reportedly followed on Saturday. On Sunday, hundreds of individuals from both communities marched through the city while police arrested 18 individuals.

Seeing the violent clashes, the Indian High Commission to the UK put out a strongly worded statement condemning the “violence perpetrated against the Indian community” and the “vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion”.

Religious leaders from the city also issued a joint statement that denounced the violence witnessed over the past few weeks. "We are from one family. We settled here in this city together, we fought the racists together, we built it up together. The recent violence is not who we are as a city," the joint statement from Hindu and Muslim leaders read.

“Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city, for over half a century. We arrived in this city together, we faced the same challenges together we fought off racist haters together and collectively made this city a beacon of diversity, and community cohesion,” the statement added.

Many allege that the tensions around India-Pakistan’s cricketing rivalry were given a religious angle by violent gangs to further their own agenda. Other experts say that the underlying cause of violence between the two groups is the increasing popularity of right-wing extremism along religious lines.

“Much of this violence and hate is being shared on social media and through online communications. It is racism and fascism and it is rearing its ugly head. It is a national problem that requires a national response by the police and other agencies. The social media firms – TikTok and Twitter and WhatsApp – are the mediums that are being used and they should bear some responsibility,” said Claudia Webbe, an MP from Leicester to the Guardian.