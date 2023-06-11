Houston open firing: 6 people shot outside club, one in critical condition

According to Police Chief Troy Finner the incident originated from a disturbance inside the club, which eventually spilled out into the parking lot.
At least six people were shot and injured in an open firing in Houston, according to police. The incident took place in a crowded parking lot outside of a club, AP reported citing police official.
According to Police Chief Troy Finner, the incident originated from a disturbance inside the club, which eventually spilled out into the parking lot.
"The officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot, One of six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery," Finner said.
The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive, Police Chief added.
However, no suspects have been arrested so far. The police chief said that surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.
