Houston open firing: 6 people shot outside club, one in critical condition

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 11, 2023 5:52:05 PM IST (Published)

At least six people were shot and injured in an open firing in Houston, according to police. The incident took place in a crowded parking lot outside of a club, AP reported citing police official.

According to Police Chief Troy Finner, the incident originated from a disturbance inside the club, which eventually spilled out into the parking lot.
"The officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot, One of six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery," Finner said.
