    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi creates panel to 'seek the truth' on Capitol attack

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi creates panel to 'seek the truth' on Capitol attack

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it official Thursday that she is creating a special committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth. The new committee comes after Republican senators blocked legislation that would have set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.

