House Speaker Nancy Pelosi creates panel to 'seek the truth' on Capitol attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it official Thursday that she is creating a special committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth. The new committee comes after Republican senators blocked legislation that would have set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,093.95
|-59.55
|HUL
|2,455.50
|-34.65
|Asian Paints
|3,003.10
|-40.15
|Nestle
|17,455.40
|-164.35
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,725.05
|-12.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,093.75
|-59.75
|-2.77
|HUL
|2,453.70
|-36.45
|-1.46
|Asian Paints
|3,003.25
|-40.00
|-1.31
|Nestle
|17,435.30
|-184.45
|-1.05
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,724.70
|-13.20
|-0.76
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1725
|0.0125
|0.02
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5580
|0.0610
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2810
|0.0080
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6691
|0.0003
|0.04