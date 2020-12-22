World House passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, catchall spending bill as tumultuous session wraps up Updated : December 22, 2020 08:51 AM IST The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House in a matter of hours. A Senate vote that would send the bill to President Donald Trump appeared likely to follow soon. The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.