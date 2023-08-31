Hong Kong's $5-trillion stock market faces shutdown as super typhoon Saola looms

The financial epicentre of Hong Kong is bracing for a potential shutdown in the face of the approaching super typhoon Saola, which has left a trail of devastation across the northern Philippines. With the possibility of a direct hit, Hong Kong authorities are contemplating a citywide standstill on Friday (September 31), including the suspension of the $5-trillion stock market.

Typhoon Saola's origins and trajectory

Originating from the Pacific, super typhoon Saola has gathered monstrous strength, pummelling the northern Philippines before setting its sights on Hong Kong.

With wind speeds surging past 210 km (130 miles) per hour, the typhoon's centre hovers approximately 450 km east-southeast of the city. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the typhoon is forecast to be closest to the city on Friday and Saturday (Sept-1-2), carrying a threat of unleashing its full force on the metropolis.

Hong Kong's response and China's warning

With vigilant eyes on the impending threat, the Hong Kong Observatory, has said it will raise the No 8 storm signal, signifying imminent danger, between 2-5 am on September 1.

As the storm's wind speeds and the potential for destruction continue to keep the entire region on edge, the chief secretary of the local observatory, Chan Kwok-ki said the No 8 signal might persist into Saturday and could even escalate to the highest level — No 10.

This move could lead to a shutdown of the city, including the halting of its significant $5-trillion stock market. This would mark the second time this year that a typhoon has hit trading in the city.

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters and civil servants from various departments would be on standby to provide emergency services during the storm. Kindergarten, primary and secondary classes will be cancelled on Friday as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the repercussions of typhoon Saola are not confined to Hong Kong alone. Mainland China, a critical manufacturing hub, is also bracing for impact. The Chinese authorities have issued a typhoon red warning , their highest alert level, as the storm bears down on the southeastern coastline. With wind speeds reaching up to 209 kph (130 mph), this weather phenomenon presents a grave danger to both Hong Kong and its neighbouring territories.