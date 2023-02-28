Hong Kong draws a close to COVID era, scraps mask mandate after 945 days

Hong Kong is one of the last places globally that still imposes a mask mandate.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, announced on Tuesday that the city would be lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate, which has been in place since 2020. The measure will take effect from Wednesday, and masks will no longer be needed outdoors, indoors or on public transport.

This move signals a significant step in Hong Kong's return to normalcy, more than three years after stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub.

Lee stated that this is the best timing to make this decision and that it sends a clear message that Hong Kong is resuming normalcy. Hong Kong had been following China's zero-COVID policy for much of the past three years, and the city began unwinding its stringent COVID-19 rules last year.

However, mask-wearing has remained constant until now. Hong Kong is one of the last places globally that still imposes a mask mandate.

Next month, Hong Kong will host the biggest series of international events since often-violent protests in 2019 shut down much of the city. These events include a music festival, Art Basel, and the Rugby Sevens tournament.

Hong Kong had dropped most other pandemic restrictions earlier this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on Hong Kong's economy, with the population falling by a net 1,87,000 in the three years through 2022 as residents fled for other cities.

The economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2022, contracting for the third time in four years. The lifting of the mask mandate is expected to boost business confidence and encourage more people to venture out.

The Hang Seng is trading with minor gains following this update, up 0.7 percent. With Hong Kong's last major remaining COVID restriction now lifted, the city is looking forward to restoring normal life and reviving its economy.