Hong Kong: 87 people injured in a bus-truck collision

The accident occurred in the afternoon near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon. According to a government spokesperson, most of the injured included primary school students. Over 70 suffered minor injuries while 15 were seriously hurt in the accident.

Atleast 87 people were injured after a four passenger buses and a truck collided on a three-lane highway near the entrance of Hong Kong road tunnel on Friday. According to a government spokesperson, most of the injured included primary school students. Over 70 suffered minor injuries while 15 were seriously hurt in the accident.

As per a report from Associated Press, the accident occurred in the afternoon near a tunnel entrance on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin, a residential area in Kowloon. According to senior police inspector, Lee Pok-kit, a taxi carried out a "careless lane change" and the other vehicles could not stop in time, causing the collision.

Many firefighters, paramedics, and police officers arrived on the spot quickly. Many people were lying on stretchers, and at least one passenger was seen getting help out of a vehicle. The side window of a bus was broken.

Reports suggest that three buses were carrying about 180 children and teachers from a Primary School, who were returning to the campus after an outing. Sone of the children who suffered hand and head injury, were treated by the paramedics.

The fourth vehicle was carrying mostly elderly residents from Upper Ngau Tau Kok Estate for a day of sightseeing. The injuries mainly included scratches on people’s hands, legs, heads and faces, Wong Po-lung, Lam Tin’s ambulance depot commander said.

Lam Tin fire station commander Shen Chuen said his team had to help some 240 people leave the vehicles and the operation was challenging because there were so many children and elderly passengers. A bus driver was also trapped in the vehicle, he said.