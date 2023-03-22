Homosexuality Ban | A look at 5 major anti-gay countries

As Uganda passes a new law that would criminalise people who identify as gay, here's a look at a few other nations that have banned homosexuality. In Saudi Arabia, a two-time 'offender' can be executed.

There has been a dramatic increase in public acceptance of homosexuality, as well as same-sex marriage in the last few years across the globe. But, there are as many as 70 countries that have laws that criminalise homosexuality, and nearly half of these are in Africa.

In many countries, laws that criminalise homosexuality can be traced back to colonialism. Out of the 53 former British colonies — 36 have laws that criminalise homosexual relationships. Breaking these laws could be punishable by extended prison sentences.

However, the situation regarding homosexuality and LGBTQ rights in these countries can vary, and some have taken steps towards decriminalisation and acceptance in recent years. But, at the same time it is important to note the most prominent anti-gay countries.

1. Uganda

Uganda's parliament has recently passed a new law that would criminalise people who simply identify as gay. The archaic law, which has grabbed headlines globally, has sparked fear among the sexual minority community. The anti-homosexuality Bill was passed with widespread support in Uganda's parliament. The new law essentially compels friends, family and members of the LGBT community to report individuals in same-sex relationships to the authorities.

2. Saudi Arabia

Relations between people of the same sex can be tried as capital crimes in Saudi Arabia. The punishment for homosexuality can even be public flogging. While the sentence for first-time offenders is lashing or some prison time, those caught more than once can also be executed.

3. UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, all sexual activities outside of marriage are illegal and those convicted can be imprisoned for up to a year. Interestingly, UAE’s penal code is not explicitly clear about homosexuality being a capital crime or not.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka may decriminalise homosexuality — being gay is a crime in these countries

4. Pakistan

Homosexuality is illegal in Pakistan and it's a taboo topic. Pakistan’s penal code states that carnal intercourse against the order of nature — which includes homosexuality — is punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment from two years to life.

5. Afghanistan

Homosexuality is completely banned and same-sex relationships are perceived as immoral and un-Islamic in the country. Members of the LGBT community can even be executed under local Sharia law.