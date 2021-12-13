Historic: Israel PM Naftali Bennett in first-ever visit to UAE under shadow of Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed in Abu Dhabi to start the first visit by an Israeli leader to the United Arab Emirates. This follows Foreign Affairs Minister and the Alternate Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid’s visit to the country earlier in the year, which also saw the opening of an Israeli embassy in the Middle East. Bennett will be meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Thawing of relations

Israel and the UAE did not share warm relations prior to 2020. Arab nations as a whole, with the exception of Egypt and Jordan, refused to recognise the Israeli state over its treatment of the Palestinian lands and people.

But the shifting sands of regional geopolitics can make for strange bedfellows.

The dawn of normalised diplomatic relations between the two countries and the entire Abrahamic Accords was thought to be a result of discussions between UAE's National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Yossi Cohen, the Head of Israel's Mossad

The two nations managed to broker a historic agreement, mediated by US President Donald Trump, over concerns on Iran. The deal was designed to ensure normalisation of relations between the two countries, with UAE being the third Arab country to recognise Israel, and Israel in turn agreeing, at least on paper, to suspend plans for the annexation of the Jordan valley.

Things on the table

The two new allies are reportedly going to be discussing matters of economic, health and energy cooperation. But apart from the steady stream of deals that the two countries have signed on matters like tourism, business, cutting-edge technology and more, defensive cooperation may be on the mind of the two leaders.

"What a wonderful reception. I am very excited to be here on behalf of my people (on the) first official visit of an Israeli leader here," Bennett said. "We are looking forward to strengthening the relationship.”

Enemy on the horizon

Both nations are also keeping a close eye on regional rival Iran, and the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the rest of the world. The deal was dumped by Trump in 2018, which then led to Iran drifting away from complying with the measures despite facing harsh sanctions from the US.

Since 2018, Iran’s foreign policy has dramatically changed. The theocratic state has increased its support for militant groups like Hezbollah while also developing more advanced weapons. While Israel has always vehemently opposed the nuclear deal with Iran, UAE has been reticent on allowing Iran to have nuclear technology. Iran for its part maintains that it is developing nuclear technology for purely peaceful regions, with senior clerics even issuing religious decrees against the use of nuclear weapons in the past.

Palestine once more forgotten

The normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE has led to more Arab nations recognising the former. Sudan, Bahrain and Morocco also decided to recognise Israel after the Abrahamic Accords. With UAE and Israel developing deeper relations, more members of the Arab League may follow suit, contrary to the earlier stance of ‘no recognition’ until Palestine was freed.