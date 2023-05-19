Hiroshima to host Quad meet on the sidelines of G7 Summit tomorrow

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting which was earlier this week cancelled by US president Joe Biden due to crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington is now scheduled to take place in Hiroshima on Saturday, the White House informed.

This will be the first edition of Quad nations’ leaders meeting this year. Also, this will be the fourth annual leaders’ summit of Quad Members. Tokyo was the host for May 2022 meeting where all members unveiled the ambitious agenda from maritime domain awareness and supply chain security to infrastructure development.

As per a statement released by the White House on Friday, it was informed that the Quad meeting scheduled to take place on May 24 in Sydney will now take place in Japan on sidelines of G7 meeting currently happening at Hiroshima.

“After President Biden had to postpone his trip to Australia, the Quad leaders agreed that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad’s progress over the past year. So tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India,” the statement reads.

"Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness. President Biden thanks Prime Minister Albanese, as well as the Prime Ministers of Japan and India, for their flexibility, and he looks forward to rescheduling his trip," the statement added.

In March this year, India hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the meeting with foreign ministers of Japan, Australia and the US respectively.