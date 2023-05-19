Hiroshima to host Quad meet on the sidelines of G7 Summit tomorrow

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting which was earlier this week cancelled by US president Joe Biden due to crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington is now scheduled to take place in Hiroshima on Saturday, the White House informed.

This will be the first edition of Quad nations’ leaders meeting this year. Also, this will be the fourth annual leaders’ summit of Quad Members. Tokyo was the host for May 2022 meeting where all members unveiled the ambitious agenda from maritime domain awareness and supply chain security to infrastructure development.

As per a statement released by the White House on Friday, it was informed that the Quad meeting scheduled to take place on May 24 in Sydney will now take place in Japan on sidelines of G7 meeting currently happening at Hiroshima.