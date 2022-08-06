Hiroshima Day: History, significance of the most devastating event of mankind

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hiroshima Day is celebrated every year to promote peace among nations and to create awareness about the devastating results of nuclear weapons. The day is observed every year as a reminder of the brutal killings of innocent civilians.

Every year August 6 is observed as Hiroshima Day across the world to mark the atomic bombing of the Japanese cities during World War II. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States are the only recorded instances of the use of nuclear weapons during an armed conflict in history.

The first nuclear bomb was dropped over the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, wiping out roughly 40 percent of the entire population of the city. Three days later, on August 9, the second nuclear bomb was dropped over Nagasaki. Today marks the 77th anniversary of one of the most devastating events in the history of mankind.

Also Read: Four individuals sought in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case apprehended in Gujarat after 29 years

History

After Germany surrendered to the allied forces in May 1945, World War II continued in Asia as the forces fought the Japanese Empire. The US sanctioned the Manhattan Project and developed nuclear bombs called Little Boy, which was dropped on Hiroshima, and Fat Man, which was detonated over Nagasaki.

On August 6, an American aircraft, B-29 Bomber, dropped Little Boy on Hiroshima, reportedly killing 90,000 people instantly. Three days later, another B-29 aircraft dropped Fat Man on Nagasaki.

The decision to drop the atomic bombs over the Japanese cities was taken after an analysis revealed that a far greater number of people would die if the allied forces invaded the lands of Japan. The US believed that the atomic bombs would make Japanese forces surrender, which they eventually implemented.

Significance

The atomic bombings marked the end of World War II as Japan was forced to yield to the allied forces. The destruction was not contained but continued for decades through radiation that resulted in tens of thousands of lives getting affected each year after the destructive event of 1945.

Hiroshima Day is celebrated every year to promote peace among nations and to create awareness about the devastating results of nuclear weapons. The day is observed every year as a reminder of the brutal killings of innocent civilians. The day plays a key role in making anti-war and anti-nuclear policies a priority in international relationships. The day helps in shaping the narrative of world diplomacy in the 21st century.