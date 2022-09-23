Here’s the truth behind viral September 24 doomsday conspiracy

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini September 24, 2022: It all started with German politician Friedrich Merz’s comment that surfaced on Twitter and other platforms, and somehow The Simpsons and Donald Trump crept into the picture. Turns out, the man misspoke.

The internet is currently abuzz with wild conspiracy theories around the date September 24, 2022. Social media platforms, including Twitter, are flooded with wild claims about something apocalyptic happening on the day.

It all started with German politician Friedrich Merz’s comment that surfaced on Twitter and other platforms. The politician, during a meeting, said September 24 will be remembered by all as a day to which everybody will say, “I remember exactly where I was.” Take a look at the post here:

What the fuck are they planning on 24 september 2022‼️⚠️Why did Friedrich Metz, German Member of Parliament say, “Dear Colleagues…September 24, 2022 will be remembered by all of us as a day which we will say, “I remember exactly where I was…”? pic.twitter.com/ldv4VstuAD — Cienepien (@Cienepien69) September 14, 2022

Since the remark, netizens have been sharing baseless theories about what exactly is going to happen on September 24.

One user on Telegram came up with a theory that wove The Simpsons to the ballyhoo that was going around about the particular day. The user connected the date 9/24, to the episode 9 of season 24 of the show, which showed the characters discussing WROL, or without rule of law.

WROL basically signifies a doomsday leading to a complete breakdown of society, reported Vice. The episode also featured an electromagnetic device, which internet users believe would bring the world under darkness for days.

The theories gained a lot of traction since The Simpsons is known for accurately ‘predicting’ the future on multiple occasions. The doomsday rumour, in a domino effect, flew across the globe and sparked more rumours, including one that suggested the reinstatement of Donald Trump as the US president.

The grounds for all these rumours, however, were quite feeble. And here’s why.

The German politician, whose remarks which led to this virtual hysteria around September 24, was in fact, misinterpreted. In the speech that can be heard in the video, Merz misspeaks the date while talking about the Russia-Ukraine war. He misspoke February 24 as September 24. The politician even corrected himself but the video was tampered with and thus, became the source of all the rumours flying around.