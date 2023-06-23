Here is the full text of US President Joe Biden's speech

Addressing the media after bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden said India and the US were collaborating in nearly every human endeavour in delivering progress across the board.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

Prime Minister and I have just finished a very productive meeting. Prime Minister I know you got to go to Capitol Hill very soon and address the joint session of the Congress. It's a testament to the strong and enduring and thoroughly bipartisan support that exists all across the United States for the friendship and partnership between the United States that they are anxiously waiting to hear you up on Capitol Hill.

A partnership that is among the most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than at any time in history. Prime Minister, we met many times over the past few years, most recently in Hiroshima at the G7 summit, and each time I was struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Together, we're unlocking the shared future of what I believe to be unlimited potential. And with this visit, we're demonstrating once more, how indeed the United States are collaborating on nearly every human endeavour, and delivering progress across the board- from designing new ways to diagnose and treat illnesses, like cancer and diabetes, to collaborating on human spaceflight, including sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, to accelerating the global clean energy transition, and tackling climate crisis we face to harnessing our shared expertise on critical and emerging technologies, like quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to ensuring they are not used as tools of misinformation and oppression. We are doubling down on our cooperation to secure our semiconductor supply chains, advancing open ran telecommunications networks, and growing our major defense partnership with more joint exercises, more cooperation between our defense industries, and more consultation and coordination across all domains. Our economic relationship is booming. Trade between our countries has almost doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion, supporting tens and thousands of good jobs in both India and the United States. Add to that 1 million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft which Air India announced earlier this year. And with this visit, Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investments- in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, optic fiber in South Carolina, and much more. Further proof that America's manufacturing is back.