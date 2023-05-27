Henry Kissinger turns 100: A look at remarkable yet controversial career iconic American diplomat

Widely regarded as a great statesman, Kissinger played a pivotal role in shaping American diplomacy in the 1960s and 1970s which also impacted world politics to a large extent.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 27. Widely regarded as a great statesman, Kissinger played a pivotal role in shaping American diplomacy in the 1960s and 1970s which also impacted world politics to a large extent.

Kissinger was the key strategist behind US foreign policy during his tenure as the National Security Adviser and Secretary of State to President Richard Nixon. The wily diplomat is credited with establishing the West’s relationship with China in 1971. In fact, the opening of relations with China is often regarded as his greatest accomplishment.

Born in 1923 in Germany’s Bavaria, Kissinger fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1938. His family settled in New York’s Washington Heights, a neighborhood with many German immigrants.

In 1942, Kissinger was drafted into the US Army at the height of the Second World War. He graduated from Harvard College in 1950. Kissinger went on to receive his Master's and Ph.D. Degrees from Harvard University in 1952 and 1954 respectively.

Kissinger was made the National Security Adviser when President Richard Nixon first came to power in 1969. Due to his brilliant mind and tremendous experience, he was made Secretary of State by President Nixon in 1973.

Henry Kissinger is synonymous with the foreign-policy doctrine of “realism”. While Kissinger was in office, his bold style of exerting the United States’ hegemony made him a rather controversial figure.

Today, he is praised for being creative in his diplomacy and shaking up old patterns and relationships across the globe for the greater good.

Kissinger’s legacy is accentuated by two major diplomatic achievements - détente with the Soviet Union and the development of “shuttle diplomacy” to contain the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Kissinger’s influence in the Nixon administration can be gauged by the fact that he played a major role in US military strategy in the final stages of the Vietnam War. He was honoured with the coveted Nobel Peace Prize for his role in securing his country’s exit from the war.

Reports suggest that Kissinger was critical of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her role in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Some of his most controversial decisions included supporting Pakistan’s military dictatorship throughout the war in 1971.