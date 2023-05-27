Henry Kissinger turns 100: A look at remarkable yet controversial career iconic American diplomat

Widely regarded as a great statesman, Kissinger played a pivotal role in shaping American diplomacy in the 1960s and 1970s which also impacted world politics to a large extent.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 27. Widely regarded as a great statesman, Kissinger played a pivotal role in shaping American diplomacy in the 1960s and 1970s which also impacted world politics to a large extent.

Kissinger was the key strategist behind US foreign policy during his tenure as the National Security Adviser and Secretary of State to President Richard Nixon. The wily diplomat is credited with establishing the West’s relationship with China in 1971. In fact, the opening of relations with China is often regarded as his greatest accomplishment.

Born in 1923 in Germany’s Bavaria, Kissinger fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1938. His family settled in New York’s Washington Heights, a neighborhood with many German immigrants.