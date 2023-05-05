Helicopter carrying Arun-3 hydro project materials crashes in Nepal

According to an ANI report, the helicopter was ferrying construction material for the Arun-III hydro-electric project which is co-funded by India and was approved by the Centre in 2017.

A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Nepal's Sankhuwasbha district on Friday afternoon. No fatalities have been reported yet and the pilot is safe, officials said.

According to an ANI report, the helicopter was ferrying construction material for the Arun-III hydro-electric project which is co-funded by India and was approved by the Centre in 2017.

ALSO READ | SJVN bags 679 MW hydro electric project in Nepal

The crash took place in Siprung of the Bhotkhola Rural Municipality, the Himalayan Times reported. According to their report, officials have requested Nepal's Home Minister to provide a helicopter for rescue operations.

The news report quotes a spokesperson from the Tribhuvan International Airport who claims that the wrecked helicopter had lost contact with Tumlingtar Airport since the morning and was being searched for.

The accident reportedly occurred during the landing of the helicopter. The Himalayan Times reports that four people were on board the helicopter when it crashed.

Captain Surendra Paudel and another person were critically injured and hospitalised. No casualties have been reported yet.

On Thursday, an Army helicopter crashed in Jammu's Kishtwar district, killing one technician and injuring two pilots. It was the fifth such incident in Jammu and Kashmir since 2021.

With agency inputs.