Helicopter carrying Arun-3 hydro project materials crashes in Nepal

2 Min(s) Read
According to an ANI report, the helicopter was ferrying construction material for the Arun-III hydro-electric project which is co-funded by India and was approved by the Centre in 2017.
A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Nepal's Sankhuwasbha district on Friday afternoon. No fatalities have been reported yet and the pilot is safe, officials said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
According to an ANI report, the helicopter was ferrying construction material for the Arun-III hydro-electric project which is co-funded by India and was approved by the Centre in 2017.
ALSO READ | SJVN bags 679 MW hydro electric project in Nepal
The crash took place in Siprung of the Bhotkhola Rural Municipality, the Himalayan Times reported. According to their report, officials have requested Nepal's Home Minister to provide a helicopter for rescue operations.