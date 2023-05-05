English
Helicopter carrying Arun 3 hydro project materials crashes in Nepal

Helicopter carrying Arun-3 hydro project materials crashes in Nepal

Helicopter carrying Arun-3 hydro project materials crashes in Nepal
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 4:06:19 PM IST (Published)

According to an ANI report, the helicopter was ferrying construction material for the Arun-III hydro-electric project which is co-funded by India and was approved by the Centre in 2017.

A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Nepal's Sankhuwasbha district on Friday afternoon. No fatalities have been reported yet and the pilot is safe, officials said.


ALSO READ | SJVN bags 679 MW hydro electric project in Nepal
The crash took place in Siprung of the Bhotkhola Rural Municipality, the Himalayan Times reported. According to their report, officials have requested Nepal's Home Minister to provide a helicopter for rescue operations.
X