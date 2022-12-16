Homeworld news

Heathrow airport's ground staff call off three-day strike planned for today

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 7:03:51 PM IST (Published)

As many as 400 members of Unite, that were employed by Menzies, a private contractor, were due to walk out today at 4.00GMT in a pay dispute. However, United decided to suspend the same "as a gesture of goodwill". 

