By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 7:03:51 PM IST (Published)

A planned three-day strike by London's Heathrow airport's ground handling staff has now been called off, following a new pay offer. As many as 400 members of Unite, who were employed by Menzies, a private contractor, were due to walk out today at 4 pm GMT over a pay dispute. However, United decided to suspend the same "as a gesture of goodwill".

However, a strike that was scheduled to start on December 29 is likely to go ahead pending further outcome.
A few days ago, Reuters reported that the airport expected the vast majority of travellers to be unaffected by this month's planned strikes by Border Force workers.
British Border Force workers planned to strike for several days from December 23 at airports including Heathrow, Britain's busiest, and Gatwick due to a dispute over pay, the news agency had reported.
Meanwhile, train services will continue to remain disrupted as the national strikes are to resume today, even though another union has accepted Network Rail's pay deal.
Passengers have been told to travel by train only if necessary as the 2-day strike by RMT union members begins, with another three weeks of disruption to follow.
Train operators have said that passengers should plan in advance and check the latest information as around 20 percent of the normal services are running from 7.30 am to 6.30 pm on Friday as well as Saturday.
Meanwhile, RMT members, who are security staff at Eurostar, had been due to strike on Friday and Sunday, but it was called off on Wednesday over a vote on the latest pay offer from the employer Mitie, news portal theguardian.com reported. If it is rejected, strikes on December 22 and 23 will still go ahead, it added.
Also Read: Here is why Elon Musk, now world’s second richest, is losing his net worth
