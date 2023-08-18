CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsMaui emergency manager resigns after Hawaii wildfire warning criticism

Maui emergency manager resigns after Hawaii wildfire warning criticism

Hawaii wildfire: "Today, Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya," a Maui County release was quoted by AFP as saying.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 9:02:36 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Maui emergency manager resigns after Hawaii wildfire warning criticism
Maui’s emergency services director resigned amid criticism for not using sirens to alert residents to killer wildfire, news agency Associated Press reported. "Today, Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya," a Maui County release was quoted by AFP as saying. "Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately".

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hawaii

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to

Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to

Aug 18, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X