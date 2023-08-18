Maui emergency manager resigns after Hawaii wildfire warning criticism

1 Min Read
Maui’s emergency services director resigned amid criticism for not using sirens to alert residents to killer wildfire, news agency Associated Press reported. "Today, Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya," a Maui County release was quoted by AFP as saying. "Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately".
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to
Aug 18, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read