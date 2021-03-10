  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Harry-Meghan interview: Buckingham Palace breaks silence, says race issues concerning

Updated : March 10, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Harry and Meghan also revealed some racist undertones within royal ranks as unnamed royals raised concerns over the skin tone of their first-born son, Archie.
Harry and Meghan refused to name individuals behind the alleged racist comments.
The allegations have prompted widespread speculation over which royal may have made the comments.
Harry-Meghan interview: Buckingham Palace breaks silence, says race issues concerning
Published : March 10, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus LIVE: 6 states account for over 80% fresh COVID-19 cases; active cases tally stands at 1.84 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE: 6 states account for over 80% fresh COVID-19 cases; active cases tally stands at 1.84 lakh

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar

EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement