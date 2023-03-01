Harry and Meghan to be evicted from their UK cottage: Report

The eviction move was reportedly planned by King Charles following the release of Prince Harry’s highly controversial memoir Spare in January. Harry made several explosive claims against the royal family.

The latest royal rumblings in the UK suggest that King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage. The property has reportedly been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles’ brother, reported The Sun.

The move was reportedly planned by King Charles following the release of Prince Harry’s highly controversial memoir Spare in January. Harry made several explosive claims against the royal family, including accusations of getting into a tussle with his brother Prince William over Meghan, accusing Queen Consort Camilla of leaking stories about the brothers to the press, and details of the argument between Duchess Kate and Meghan during Meghan and Harry’s wedding preparations.

The Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan had invested £2.4 million in renovations before moving in. However, the couple spent only six months here before leaving the Royal family and their royal responsibilities in 2020 and moving overseas.

Harry and Meghan were last at Frogmore Cottage in the summer of 2022, when they were preparing for their European tour. The couple had also reportedly celebrated their daughter’s first birthday at the cottage while they were in the country for Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

Buckingham Palace has issued an eviction notice to the couple, which means Prince Harry will lose his last ties to the UK. Harry and Meghan mostly live in their Montecito mansion in California, US. The couple counts Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Rob Lowe and Larry David as neighbours.

While Harry had stated in several interviews that he wishes to reconcile with his father and brother, but the release of his memoir may have closed that avenue. Many had criticised Harry’s memoir for fanning the media fire around the royals, which he has consistently said he wishes to get away from, and revealing personal details and information of many family members.

The irony of Prince Andrew, who is resisting the offer to move, taking over Frogmore Cottage is perhaps not lost on anyone keeping up with royal tabloids. Prince Andrew is accused of sexual activities with minors, in association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Harry had written about Prince Andrew still receiving his security detail while Harry and Meghan’s security detail was removed.

“Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security,” he had written in Spare.

