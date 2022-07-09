Cross
Happy National Sugar Cookie Day — Why is it celebrated in the US?

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The first sugar cookie was dreamt up back in 1700 in Pennsylvania by German Protestant settlers. It was in the shape of keystone, the state’s symbol. Since then, like everything else, the sucrose-loaded snack has evolved and continues to enthral adults and kids not just in the US, but the world over.

The sugar cookie is one of the favourite anytime snacks for both adults and children in the US. They are easy to bake and yummy to eat. The sugary snack has been around since the 1700s, and over the years it has undergone many modifications. In the US, July 9 is marked as the National Sugar Cookie Day.

History

It is unknown when the National Sugar Cookie Day was established. However, it is believed that sugar cookies first originated in the year 1700 in the Nazareth region of Pennsylvania, US. As per reports, the German Protestant settlers prepared the sugar cookies in the shape of a keystone as it was the shape of their state's symbol. They were called the Nazareth Cookie.

Over time, like everything else, the sugar cookie also evolved, with new shapes, textures and ingredients flowing in. The sugar cookies became particularly popular among the western countries. Now, a wide range of sugar cookies with distinct flavours are enjoyed almost in every country. They are popularly consumed with tea or any other hot beverage.

Celebrations

On National Sugar Cookie Day, it has become a ritual among children and adults to bake sugar cookies at home, in all shapes and sizes with lots of decorations on them. People share them with family members, friends and neighbours. These cookies are also used as gifts, and they are often left as an offering for Santa Claus on Christmas eve.

Bakery stores sell readymade cookie dough and batter for people to make cookies at home. The bakeries also offer discounts and offers on a wide variety of sugar cookies. 

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
