Happy Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May and this year it will be celebrated on May 14.

The celebrations of Mother’s Day are incomplete without letting your mom know how special she is in your life and one of the ways to do it would be by sending her some special messages.

Mother's Day brings an opportunity for all of us to express love and gratitude towards our mother in a special way. The day is meant to honour and celebrate the unconditional love of a mother and the profound impact that they have on their children's lives.

Here's a collection of some of the best wishes, messages and quotes to share on Mother's Day.

Here’s a collection of some of the best wishes, messages and quotes to share on Mother’s Day.

Wishes and Messages

You are the most beautiful gift from God to me, your lap is my heaven and your arms are my protective shield. I love you mother, Happy Mother's Day.

No words, lines, and poems can define my love for you. But I would love to remind you how wonderful you are as a mother, wife, and daughter. Happy Mother's Day ma!

It is not a special day, as for us, even 365 days of years will fall short to express love and gratitude towards you. Happy mother's day ma!

I wish to express my gratitude to a teacher who will not only share her knowledge but acts as a life-long mentor for me. Happy Mother's Day!

Mom, thanks for setting a great example for me. I learned from you how to be a strong, independent woman, a mother, and a good person. I love you a lot and I wish you a very warm and happy Mother's Day.

It is difficult to pass even a single day without your love, care, and worry. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me in my tough decisions.

Quotes

"My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges, and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her." – Jodi Picoult

"My mother is a walking miracle." – Leonardo DiCaprio

"My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it." – Mark Twain