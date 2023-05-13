Happy Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May and this year it will be celebrated on May 14.

The celebrations of Mother’s Day are incomplete without letting your mom know how special she is in your life and one of the ways to do it would be by sending her some special messages.

Mother's Day brings an opportunity for all of us to express love and gratitude towards our mother in a special way. The day is meant to honour and celebrate the unconditional love of a mother and the profound impact that they have on their children's lives.

