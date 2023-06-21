Hamish Harding, British billionaire onboard missing Titanic sub, has an India connection

3 Min(s) Read
Harding is the founder and chairman of Action Aviation, an aircraft brokerage company. He is also a prominent adventurer known for his global exploratory escapades. The 58-year-old was also one of the passengers on Blue Origin’s fifth human spaceflight in June 2022.
British Billionaire and an avid explorer, Hamish Harding, is one among the five missing on board the tourist submersible, which dived into the Atlantic Ocean to view the wreckage of the Titanic, on Sunday. Harding had collaborated with the Indian government to help bring 8 wild cheetahs from Namibia to the country.
The news of Harding’s disappearance was confirmed by Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz, in a tweet.
My stepdad Hamish Harding is on this Submarine thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/rPrHe5oB5V— Brian (@audioguy182) June 19, 2023
The eight-day mission aboard a submersible vessel to see the Titanic debris is offered for $250,000 per person by OceanGate Expeditions which provides crewed submersible services.