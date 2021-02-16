Guinea declares Ebola epidemic, atleast 3 people dead; neighboring countries act Updated : February 16, 2021 12:33 PM IST Neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia have put their citizens on high alert as the three West African nations battled the world's deadliest Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016. Guinea's new Ebola outbreak occurred in N’Zerekore, in southern Guinea. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply