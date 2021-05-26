  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home World

Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death

Updated : May 26, 2021 07:49:55 IST

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after police officer Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him.
Floyd’s family met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday to commemorate their loss and continue to push for legislation.
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
Published : May 26, 2021 07:49 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement