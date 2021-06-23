Greener oil or green industry? Gridlock puts Norway in a bind

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Norway's oil and gas industry is counting on renewable power from hydro plants to cut emissions from its offshore platforms but rival demand from the green economy is putting a spanner in the works.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|718.70
|-24.20
|-3.26
|Wipro
|540.15
|-16.40
|-2.95
|Divis Labs
|4,224.60
|-64.15
|-1.50
|JSW Steel
|665.50
|-9.75
|-1.44
|Larsen
|1,479.25
|-19.95
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,736.80
|-23.20
|-1.32
|Larsen
|1,479.80
|-19.35
|-1.29
|Tata Steel
|1,099.80
|-13.75
|-1.23
|TCS
|3,262.10
|-38.55
|-1.17
|Axis Bank
|732.40
|-7.20
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6850
|-0.0500
|-0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6500
|-0.0180
|-0.02
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6701
|-0.0019
|-0.27