Greek PM calls general election amid outrage over train accident

The center-right Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Tuesday called a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls. The accident which took place on February 28 had left 57 people dead.

"The country needs clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises," Mitsotakis said during a televised Cabinet meeting.

As reported earlier, the accident occurred near the central town of Larissa. A freight train and passenger train crashed head-on, throwing carriages off the track before they were engulfed in flames. The passenger train was headed to the northern city of Thessaloniki from the capital Athens, after a long holiday weekend.

According to Reuters, Hellenic Train reflected that the passenger train was carrying 342 travellers, many of whom were students, and 10 crew, while two crew were on the cargo train. Sixty-six of those injured were hospitalised, six of whom in intensive care, a fire brigade official said.

The disaster stirred public anger. People across Greece held protests against the Greek Government. The protestors blamed years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing because of Greece's decade-long debt crisis, for the crash.

On the other hand, the government has blamed the crash mainly on human error and deficiencies it says haven’t been fixed over the past decades.

However, weeks of protest and public outrage cut a lead by the conservative New Democracy party by about half to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza.

Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned on Wednesday, 1 March, in the wake of the devastating incident. Karamanlis said it was "a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly."

Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old son of the late former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term. However, the recent incident has dented his reputation with the allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government’s failure to protect rail network safety.

The election is unlikely to produce a new government.