Watch 60,000 Greeks protest over crumbling rail network, city transport disrupted

Greece's largest public-sector union ADEDY also joined Wednesday's 24-hour strike as the city transport workers walked off the job in solidarity, disrupting metro, tram and bus services in the capital. Even the ships remained docked at ports.

More than 60,000 Greeks took to the streets on Wednesday to protest in response to Greece’s deadliest train crash that killed 57 people last week. The workers went on a 24-hour strike following the February 28’s train crash, which has stirred public outrage over the crumbling state of the rail network in the country.

According to the workers, years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing because of Greece's decade-long debt crisis are to blame for the crash. Reportedly, this is the largest street protest the Greek government has faced since being elected in 2019.

A freight train and passenger train crashed head-on, throwing carriages off the track before they were engulfed in flames. Many of the victims of the train crash were university students, who were returning to Thessaloniki after a holiday weekend.

Clashes erupted between cops and a group of demonstrators in the country’s capital city Athens on Sunday following the protest by thousands of students and railway workers. As per a Reuters report, a small group of protesters hurled petrol bombs at police, who then responded with teargas and stun grenades to disperse the protesters.

Thousands also took to the streets in Greece's second-biggest city of Thessaloniki, where a group of protesters hurled stones at a government building.

Greece's conservative government, which had been planning to call an election in the coming weeks, promised to fix the ailing rail system. However, rail workers had already been staging strikes since the incident causing the entire network to halt.

Workers claim that their demands for improvement in safety protocols have gone unheard for years and have promised to "impose safety" to ensure that a crash will not be repeated.

On the other hand, the government has blamed the crash mainly on human error and deficiencies it says haven’t been fixed over the past decades.

Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned on Wednesday, 1 March, in the wake of the devastating incident. Karamanlis said it was “a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”