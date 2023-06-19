What's happening with the Greece boat tragedy and how does it impact Pakistan?

A boat carrying hundreds of migrants, including Pakistanis, sank off the Greek coast, revealing the perilous journey and human trafficking crisis. Pakistani authorities are now cracking down on smugglers, seeking justice for the victims and addressing the larger issue of illegal migration.

An overloaded fishing boat carrying approximately 750 migrants sank in open seas off Greece on June 14. The incident has drawn widespread attention to the plight of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Palestine, while also shedding light on the human-trafficking crisis in Libya.

While the exact number of Pakistani victims is unknown, it is believed that several Pakistanis were among those who lost their lives. However, at least 12 Pakistanis have been found alive so far.

When did it happen?

The Greece boat tragedy occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, when a fishing boat smuggling migrants sank in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece. The boat left Libya carrying almost 750 migrants on June 10.

How did it happen?

The migrant tragedy in Messenia, Greece , was a result of an overloaded fishing boat, named Andrianna, carrying an excessive number of migrants, above its capacity. The boat was destined for Italy.

These individuals, including Pakistanis, sought the services of human smugglers who organise illegal journeys to Europe through the Middle East and Africa. The migrants usually pay significant amounts of money to these agents, only to risk tragically losing their lives on the hazardous journey.

As a mark of respect for the victims, June 19 has been declared the "Day of Mourning" throughout Pakistan, with the national flag flown at half-mast.

What has been Pakistan's response?

As a response to the tragedy, the federal government of Pakistan has intensified its efforts to combat human smugglers. At least 12 individuals suspected of involvement in human trafficking have been arrested in different parts of Pakistan. Among those apprehended was an individual attempting to board a flight from Karachi International Airport to Dubai.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a crackdown against human smugglers and established a four-member committee to investigate the shipwreck incident. Law enforcement agencies have been directed to track down those responsible for human smuggling.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has also directed the Foreign Office to collaborate with Pakistani embassies abroad in apprehending Pakistani human smugglers operating from other countries. He emphasized the need for diligent and competent efforts to address this issue.

How does the human smuggling work?

Investigations have revealed that 21 Pakistanis from Khuiratta and Charhoi in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were on the ill-fated boat. Furthermore, it has been discovered that some prominent individuals involved in human smuggling, such as Chaudhry Zulqarnain, Talat Kiani, and Khalid Mirza, operate from Libya.

These individuals have sub-agents in Pakistan who charge large sums, ranging from 1 to 2 million rupees, to facilitate the journey to Europe. The smuggling route typically involves legal flights to the UAE, followed by transfers to Egypt and Libya. From Libya, the perilous voyage across the Mediterranean Sea begins.

