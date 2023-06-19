CNBC TV18
What's happening with the Greece boat tragedy and how does it impact Pakistan?

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 2:33:00 PM IST (Published)

A boat carrying hundreds of migrants, including Pakistanis, sank off the Greek coast, revealing the perilous journey and human trafficking crisis. Pakistani authorities are now cracking down on smugglers, seeking justice for the victims and addressing the larger issue of illegal migration.

An overloaded fishing boat carrying approximately 750 migrants sank in open seas off Greece on June 14. The incident has drawn widespread attention to the plight of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Palestine, while also shedding light on the human-trafficking crisis in Libya.

While the exact number of Pakistani victims is unknown, it is believed that several Pakistanis were among those who lost their lives. However, at least 12 Pakistanis have been found alive so far.
When did it happen?
The Greece boat tragedy occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, when a fishing boat smuggling migrants sank in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece. The boat left Libya carrying almost 750 migrants on June 10.
