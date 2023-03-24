Google Doodle honours Kitty O’Neil – ‘world’s fastest woman’

March 24 marks the 77th birth anniversary of a legendary stuntwoman and racer Kitty O’Neil. Google paid tribute to her with its Doodle. In the Doodle, O’Neil could be seen racing a vehicle, jumping out of a helicopter and posing victoriously while wearing an orange suit.

Google has paid tribute to legendary stuntwoman and racer Kitty O’Neil on her 77th birth anniversary with its Doodle. She was crowned “the fastest woman alive” after zooming across the Alvord Desert at 512.76 miles per hour.

Born in 1946 in Texas, O'Neil Kitty went on to become one of Hollywood’s most recognised stunt drivers.

As per the People magazine, O’Neil told in 1977, “My mother pushed me to read lips, but she didn’t push me in sports – I did that myself.”

In a statement, Google said, “Kitty was a legendary American stunt performer, daredevil, and rocket-powered vehicle driver who was deaf since childhood.”

“When she was just a few months old, she contracted multiple diseases which led to an intense fever that ultimately left her deaf. Kitty refused to see her deafness as a roadblock, often referring to it as an asset. She later found a love for diving, but a wrist injury and illness ended her chances of competing. However, she remained committed to fulfilling her dream of becoming a professional athlete,” the statement added.

Kitty O’Neil died at the age of 72 due to pneumonia in South Dakota.

Meanwhile, a biopic about Kitty’s life, titled Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story, was released in 1979.