Breaking News
X
Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsGoogle Doodle honours Kitty O’Neil – ‘world’s fastest woman’

Google Doodle honours Kitty O’Neil – ‘world’s fastest woman’

Google Doodle honours Kitty O’Neil – ‘world’s fastest woman’
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 2:06:00 PM IST (Updated)

March 24 marks the 77th birth anniversary of a legendary stuntwoman and racer Kitty O’Neil. Google paid tribute to her with its Doodle. In the Doodle, O’Neil could be seen racing a vehicle, jumping out of a helicopter and posing victoriously while wearing an orange suit.

Google has paid tribute to legendary stuntwoman and racer Kitty O’Neil on her 77th birth anniversary with its Doodle. She was crowned “the fastest woman alive” after zooming across the Alvord Desert at 512.76 miles per hour.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


In the Doodle, O’Neil could be seen racing a vehicle, jumping out of a helicopter and posing victoriously while wearing an orange suit.
Born in 1946 in Texas, O'Neil Kitty went on to become one of Hollywood’s most recognised stunt drivers.
Also Read: Google grants early access to AI-powered Bard to select Pixel Superfans
As per the People magazine, O’Neil told in 1977, “My mother pushed me to read lips, but she didn’t push me in sports – I did that myself.”
In a statement, Google said, “Kitty was a legendary American stunt performer, daredevil, and rocket-powered vehicle driver who was deaf since childhood.”
“When she was just a few months old, she contracted multiple diseases which led to an intense fever that ultimately left her deaf. Kitty refused to see her deafness as a roadblock, often referring to it as an asset. She later found a love for diving, but a wrist injury and illness ended her chances of competing. However, she remained committed to fulfilling her dream of becoming a professional athlete,” the statement added.
Also Read: Nowruz 2023: Google celebrates Persian New Year with colourful doodle
Kitty O’Neil died at the age of 72 due to pneumonia in South Dakota.
Meanwhile, a biopic about Kitty’s life, titled Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story, was released in 1979.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 2:00 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Google Doodle

Next Article

US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO for nearly 6 hours on security and misinformation

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X