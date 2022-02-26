Google eases COVID-19 mandates; offers perks including hybrid work, massage chairs

As fresh cases of COVID-19 are on the decline and vaccination coverage has increased, companies are doing away with pandemic mandates for employees. Google is also gearing up to bring workers back to the office and easing certain restrictions.

Google Real Estate and Workplace Services VP David Radcliffe have written to San Francisco Bay Area employees explaining that the company is relaxing some of the COVID-related restrictions and rules around vaccines, masks, and social distancing.

According to Radcliffe’s note, Google’s Bay Area offices are lifting the testing requirement that was imposed in January. The company is also dropping social distancing requirements and masks for vaccinated employees in most areas.

Google is working on offering massage chairs, full shuttle service, more places to eat free breakfast and lunch, and opening all informal spaces for employee interaction.

"We're giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren't ready, to keep working from home," a Google spokesperson said to CNET.

Google is also lifting another policy that required a negative COVID-19 test for people entering the office. The policy covered even fully vaccinated employees.

Earlier in November, Google had told employees that they must comply with mandatory vaccination policies, or they would face loss of pay and eventually loss of employment. The company is no longer enforcing this rule.

“We’re not enforcing vaccination requirements as a condition of employment for US office workers at this time but we’re continuing to implement our vaccination policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or approved accommodations for any individuals accessing our sites because it’s one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running,” said Lora Lee Erickson to The Verge.

However, for unvaccinated employees who are approved to enter the office, masks are mandatory. They will still need to follow additional protocols such as testing, according to Radcliffe’s notes in a CNBC report. Google is still enforcing some other rules like the policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and approved accommodations for any individual visiting Google’s offices.

Google is yet to announce a date for the mandated return of employees to office. But it has committed to giving a 30-day heads up to the employees. It has also outlined plans for a hybrid work week where most employees would work for three days in the office per week.

Earlier, other companies like Amazon also dropped their mask mandates for fully vaccinated employees. Apple has also relaxed its COVID-19 policies dropping mask requirements for customers shopping in Apple retail stores in several states.

