Maria Telkes was a Hungarian Scientist whose work helped create first solar powered-house, a solar-power desalination unit and a solar-powered oven.

Google dedicated a doodle today to Hungarian-American biophysicist Mária Telkes, known as the ‘Sun Queen’ for her work in the field of solar energy. In her illustrious career she earned as many as 20 patents and was behind several breakthrough technologies. For her contributions to science, Google paid tribute to her with a doodle on her 122nd birth anniversary.

The Google doodle demonstrates a few of the ways through which we can harness solar energy, including Telkes’ inventions of a solar oven, solar heating system and a solar-powered desalination unit for making seawater potable.

Who was Mária Telkes?

Mária Telkes was a Hungarian-American scientist whose pioneering work in solar energy led to many inventions, some of which are still in use today. Her work earned her the nickname "Sun Queen" in the global community.

Telkes was born in Budapest on December 12, 1900. Telkes earned a bachelor's degree and Ph.D in chemistry from the University of Budapest and move to the US in 1924 where she became a biophysicist at Westinghouse. She worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1939, where she joined the university's Solar Energy Conversion Project.

During World War II, she was recruited by the US government to develop a solar-powered water desalination machine. Her work led to a life-saving invention that allowed soldiers to have safe drinking water in places and situations with no such facility.

After the war, she returned to MIT to work as an associate research professor in 1945. Three years after the war, Telkes along with architect Eleanor Raymond created a solar-heated home that could heat itself without electricity. This is when they got their media fame and the term "solar energy” became popular.

After MIT, she joined the New York University, where she worked on a solar-powered oven whose design is still in use today. The oven allows people to prepare warm meals without the need of electricity.

She later helped with research at other prestigious universities such as Princeton, etc., and received 20 patents. She also worked as a consultant for many energy companies later.

Telkes became the first recipient of the Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award in in 1952.

Mária Telkes died in 1995 at the age of 94 during her first visit to her hometown of Budapest since moving to the US. In 2012, in the honour of her work, she was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.