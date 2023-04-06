Good Friday 2023: History, significance and all you need to know

This year Good Friday will be observed on April 7. On Good Friday, many Christians attend church services, which usually feature prayers, hymns, and Bible readings. To commemorate Jesus Christ's suffering, churches perform special rituals and muffle their bells as a symbol of mourning.

'Good Friday’ is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. This year it will be observed on April 7. This important day is an occasion for contemplation and appreciation for the immense sacrifices made for humanity's salvation. Good Friday is observed by Christians across the globe as a day to commemorate the sacrifices made by Lord Jesus. The day serves as a reminder of Jesus’ enduring affection for people and the ultimate sacrifice made by him on their behalf.

History

The New Testament describes Good Friday as the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. Jesus was accused of blasphemy by the Jewish religious authorities for making the assertion that he was the Son of God. Jesus was given a death sentence by the Roman leader, Pontius Pilate.

Jesus was openly beaten and crowned with thorns. He was made to drag a large wooden cross through the streets while being jeered at by onlookers in his battered condition. His wrists and feet were finally nailed to fasten him to the crucifixion. He died while hanging on the cross.

ALSO READ | NSE, BSE to remain closed on April 7 for Good Friday

Significance

Good Friday is considered to be significant because of the belief that Jesus Christ willingly gave his life on the cross to atone for sins. Christians believe that Jesus Christ's death and resurrection made the way for humanity to be reconciled with God and obtain eternal life.

People ask for liberation from anguish, suffering, and agony in their lives during prayers on Good Friday. Christians believe that Jesus' death also represents the atonement for all sins. The resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday denotes the potential of a new beginning after all sins have been eliminated.

How is Good Friday observed?

On Good Friday, many Christians attend church services, which usually feature prayers, hymns, and Bible readings. To commemorate Jesus Christ's suffering, churches perform special rituals and muffle their bells as a symbol of mourning.