Global Wealth Report 2023: New York is world's wealthiest city; full list here

The report analysed the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with investable wealth of over USD 1 million, and found that cities in the USA and China dominated the Top 10 list. Only one European city, London, made it onto the list, dropping down to 4th place with 258,000 resident HNWIs.

New York City has emerged as the wealthiest city in the world, with 340,000 resident millionaires, according to a new report published by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth.

Tokyo, which was the wealthiest city ten years ago, fell to 2nd place with 290,300 millionaires.

The San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles came in 3rd and 6th places, with 285,000 and 205,400 resident HNWIs, respectively.

Singapore, widely regarded as the most business-friendly city in the world and a top destination for migrating millionaires, ranked 5th with 240,100 resident millionaires. While Sydney comes in 10 th place with 126,900 millionaires.

China had three cities in the Top 10, with Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai taking 7th, 8th, and 9th places, respectively.

Fastest-growing city for resident millionaires

Hangzhou in China topped the charts as the fastest-growing city for resident millionaires, with 105 percent growth between 2012 and 2022.

Furthermore, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, two major cities in China, also saw notable HNWI expansion, with 98 percent and 86 percent growth, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the three fastest-growing millionaire hotspots are Austin, with a 102 percent increase in its HNWI population, followed by West Palm Beach at 90 percent and Scottsdale at 88 percent.

Two cities in India, Bengaluru at 88 percent and Hyderabad at 78 percent, made it into the top 10.

The last two spots were occupied by Sharjah, a cultural hub in the United Arab Emirates, with an 84 percent increase in HNWIs, and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, which is quickly emerging as Asia's next significant wealth center, with an 82 percent growth in its HNWI population.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, said that "7 of the Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world are in countries that host formal investment migration programs and actively encourage foreign direct investment in return for residence or citizenship rights."

The report also found that traditional wealth magnets such as Monaco and Dubai have experienced strong growth over the last decade.

Monaco topped the wealth-per-capita list with an average wealth exceeding USD 10 million, while Dubai's low tax rates made it a magnet for migrating millionaires from all over the world.