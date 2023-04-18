Breaking News
Apple Store Opening Mumbai Live: Flagship outlet opens its doors
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsGlobal Wealth Report 2023: New York is world's wealthiest city; full list here

Global Wealth Report 2023: New York is world's wealthiest city; full list here

Global Wealth Report 2023: New York is world's wealthiest city; full list here
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Apr 18, 2023 7:52:25 PM IST (Published)

The report analysed the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with investable wealth of over USD 1 million, and found that cities in the USA and China dominated the Top 10 list. Only one European city, London, made it onto the list, dropping down to 4th place with 258,000 resident HNWIs.

New York City has emerged as the wealthiest city in the world, with 340,000 resident millionaires, according to a new report published by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth.

Recommended Articles

View All
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The report analysed the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with investable wealth of over USD 1 million, and found that cities in the USA and China dominated the Top 10 list. Only one European city, London, made it onto the list, dropping down to 4th place with 258,000 resident HNWIs.
Tokyo, which was the wealthiest city ten years ago, fell to 2nd place with 290,300 millionaires.
Also read: Canada visa services, trade to be hit as 1.5 lakh public servants to go on strike on April 19 over wages
The San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles came in 3rd and 6th places, with 285,000 and 205,400 resident HNWIs, respectively.
Singapore, widely regarded as the most business-friendly city in the world and a top destination for migrating millionaires, ranked 5th with 240,100 resident millionaires. While Sydney comes in 10th place with 126,900 millionaires.
China had three cities in the Top 10, with Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai taking 7th, 8th, and 9th places, respectively.
Fastest-growing city for resident millionaires
Hangzhou in China topped the charts as the fastest-growing city for resident millionaires, with 105 percent growth between 2012 and 2022.
Furthermore, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, two major cities in China, also saw notable HNWI expansion, with 98 percent and 86 percent growth, respectively.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the three fastest-growing millionaire hotspots are Austin, with a 102 percent increase in its HNWI population, followed by West Palm Beach at 90 percent and Scottsdale at 88 percent.
Also read: WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, Japan and Taiwan
Two cities in India, Bengaluru at 88 percent and Hyderabad at 78 percent, made it into the top 10.
The last two spots were occupied by Sharjah, a cultural hub in the United Arab Emirates, with an 84 percent increase in HNWIs, and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, which is quickly emerging as Asia's next significant wealth center, with an 82 percent growth in its HNWI population.
Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, said that "7 of the Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world are in countries that host formal investment migration programs and actively encourage foreign direct investment in return for residence or citizenship rights."
The report also found that traditional wealth magnets such as Monaco and Dubai have experienced strong growth over the last decade.
Monaco topped the wealth-per-capita list with an average wealth exceeding USD 10 million, while Dubai's low tax rates made it a magnet for migrating millionaires from all over the world.
Also read: Qatar and UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties, reopening embassies
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Global Wealth ReportNew York City (NYC)

Previous Article

India to appeal against WTO import duty ruling on electronic products, government says no immediate impact of order

Next Article

Pakistan court sends Chinese national to 14-day judicial remand on blasphemy charges

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X