Global Garbage Man Day highlights the importance of being a waste collector

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated to the world the importance of frontline workers who often go unnoticed and unadmired by society. The efforts of sanitation workers and waste collectors are rarely highlighted or even acknowledged. To promote awareness about the hazardous work that these individuals undertake along with the importance of their work, every year, June 17 is celebrated as Global Garbage Man Day.

History

The brainchild of John D. Arwood, the owner of a waste dispersal and demolition company, the Global Garbage Man Day was first observed in 2011 to respect the contribution of men and women in the industry.

ALSO READ | Watch: 5 startups that blend entrepreneurship with technology to tackle global problems

The day was first nationally celebrated in the US but later became a global day of recognition. The day was later renamed the Waste and Recycling Workers Week in 2019.

Significance

Working with waste and garbage is extremely hazardous, but despite the risks, many countries have very little to no protection for these workers. Additionally, sanitation workers are often still ostracised in society and earn very low wages. With no protection and social safety net, sanitisation workers can be at heightened risk of disease, contamination and work-associated hazards.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi hails ASHA workers for contribution towards healthy India

In India, there are no official numbers for the total workforce associated with waste management, but estimates suggest around four million are employed in the sector. Of this, 1.5 million are waste-pickers, a number that represents nearly 10 percent of the global waste-picker workforce.

The day is important to promote the rights of workers in the waste management sector. As more protection and regulations are needed for the millions involved in this hazard-prone sector, greater awareness can bring about the political will needed for reform. At the same time, it can also eliminate some of the social stigma associated with this line of work.

ALSO READ | Delhi government announces free bus passes for construction workers