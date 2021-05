US President Joe Biden has ordered intelligence agencies in the country to intensify efforts to probe the origins of the COVID-19 virus. This includes the possibility of the virus having emerged from a lab incident.

This follows intelligence reports last week, which claimed that several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China fell ill in November 2019 suggesting that the viral outbreak occurred a month before it was officially declared in China.

Beijing has responded by saying that the United States is not interested in serious scientific study on the origins of the virus. The country's aim is to use the pandemic for stigmatisation and political manipulation.

For context the WHO's investigation report released in March had concluded it was extremely unlikely that the coronavirus leaked from a lab. That report had drawn criticism from several governments around the world.

To discuss this further, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Michael Gordon, national security correspondent with the Wall Street Journal and Adam Taylor, foreign affairs reporter with the Washington Post.