Global Eye | Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands, rescue operations continue

The world is watching in shock at the devastation caused by massive earthquakes across Turkey and Syria. Over 21,000 people have died and tens of thousands others have been injured. The earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 struck the countries early Monday morning — followed by thousands of aftershocks deemed as one of the deadliest natural disasters of this century.

Rescue teams have been deployed across the impacted areas with hopes of finding survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

With the winter weather hampering rescue operations in Turkey, citizens have expressed their disdain towards the Turkish government calling their response towards the disaster slow. In Syria, the first UN convoy of humanitarian assistance with emergency supplies and relief material crossed into North West Syria from Turkey on Thursday.

The Indian government, among other countries, has sent rescue assistance and humanitarian teams to the region. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been conducting search and rescue operations in Turkey.

The World Bank said it is providing Turkey with $1.78 billion in relief financing.

Along with this, India has also dispatched 30-bed field hospital with critical care equipments and a 99-member medical team. Dorian Jones, Reporter for Voice of America from Istanbul and Fatima Sator, Public Relations Officer at International Committee of the Red Cross discussed this further.

Last week, the United States sent out fighter jets to shoot down an alleged Chinese 'spy' balloon that had strayed into its territory. While China denies it saying it was a weather device blown away, the US strongly claims that the balloon was clearly used to gather intel information. The incident appears to have further strained the relationship between the two countries with the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying that US has overreacted by using force. Ellen Nakashima, Reporter at The Washington Post shared her thoughts on the same.

