    Homeworld Newsglobal eye experts discuss six months of russia ukraine war us mid term elections 14602731.htm

    world | IST

    Global Eye | Experts discuss six months of Russia-Ukraine war & US mid-term elections

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Brahma Chellaney, Professor-Strategic Studies at Center for Policy Research and Oleksiy Goncharenko, Ukrainian MP discussed 6 months of the Russia-Ukraine war and how it has hurt Ukraine.

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on February 26, 2022, has completed six months and there are still no signs of de-escalation.
    According to the United Nations, the war has displaced more than 8 million people, with more than 6.5 million people crossing over into neighbouring countries. More than 5,500 civilians have been killed and close to 8,000 have been injured, though the true total is expected to be much higher. Ukrainian military claims the invasion has seen some 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the conflict began.
    According to a study from the Kyiv School of Economics, the war has caused over $108 billion in damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure and around $600 billion in overall damage to the economy.
    Ukraine has claimed that Russian missile strikes have targeted and destroyed tonnes of Ukrainian infrastructure including railways, apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls.
    Both the US and Ukraine's European allies have offered billions of dollars in aid and weaponry support to the country since the war began. The US has provided about $10.6 billion so far in military aid.
    Not just that, the NATO allies have also attempted to isolate Russia with a united coordinated package of sanctions including banning Russian oil and gas imports.
    But despite the economic impacts, Russian remains determined in its adventures and continues to step up its offensive. Russian President Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase its troop deployment in Ukraine.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Brahma Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research and Oleksiy Goncharenko, Ukrainian MP discussed the road ahead.
    Also, watch the accompanying video of Nelson Cunningham, Vice Chair at McLarty Associates, and Amber Phillips, Political Reporter at The Washington Post discussing US mid-term elections and populist measures by President Biden to woo voters.
