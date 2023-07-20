Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck inaugurates Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi, explores renewable energy cooperation with India

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck is on a three-day visit to India, focusing on strengthening economic and renewable energy cooperation between the two countries and attending the Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi.

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who also serves as the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, is in India for a three-day visit to New Delhi. After arriving on July 19, the vice chancellor addressed the Indo-German Business Forum today in Delhi.

When asked by an ANI reporter whether he would raise the issue of Manipur during his visit to India, Habeck said, "I think this is not on the table for me. I am discussing economic, energy and renewable energy matters."

The European Parliament last week adopted a resolution on the Manipur situation in India, expressing concern over the human rights violations. India's Ministry of External Affairs, however, fought back, rejecting the move as "unacceptable" and a reflection of a "colonial mindset."

Additionally, when asked about China, the German vice-chancellor said Europe's partnership with the Asian nation is a "complicated one." China is Germany's biggest trading partner, hence a lot of German companies have invested in China.

"It's a huge market and this goes the same for India and US for example," Habeck said.

"We have noticed that China and Russia are in closer cooperation. And this means that we can't decouple with China. Nobody wants it. But de-risking it, diversification is of the highest importance," he added.

Alongside a high-ranking official, Habeck is accompanied by a business delegation consisting of top executives from prominent German companies, as announced by the German embassy.

Habeck expressed Germany's keen interest in strengthening its strategic partnership with India, recognising it as a pivotal growth market due to its status as the world's most populous country. By deepening this partnership, Germany aims to enhance its economic resilience and diversification.

During his visit, Habeck will engage in high-level meetings with important figures, including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Power Minister RK Singh.

The focal points of discussion will encompass untapped potential for cooperation in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Habeck inaugurated an Indo-German Business Forum titled "Inviting Innovation: Transforming the Economy for a shared sustainable future" on Friday in Delhi. This event was hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to Delhi, Habeck plans to visit Indo-German joint ventures in Mumbai and engage with the Maharashtra government regarding a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development. He will also have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs in the city.

Finally, Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa to conclude his visit.

