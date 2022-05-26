Germany will start recognising Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for travel to the country from June 1. "Entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions," the pharmaceutical company tweeted on Thursday.

COVAXIN has been approved by Germany. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions.#BharatBiotech #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine #COVAXIN #covaxinapproval #germanytravel #vaccination pic.twitter.com/TMrQUbxK1F — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) May 26, 2022 Walter J. Lindner, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, took to Twitter to share the news and said he was happy that Germany has decided to recognise WHO-listed Covaxin for travels starting June 1. Walter J. Lindner, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, took to Twitter to share the news and said he was happy that Germany has decided to recognise WHO-listed Covaxin for travels starting June 1.

Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience) pic.twitter.com/LFKqlyYzaW — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) May 26, 2022

Covaxin has so far received emergency use approvals from over 25 countries, including Australia, Japan and Canada. This vaccine was developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration , which had put on hold the phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US, lifted the pause.

The WHO had suspended the supply of Covaxin through US procurement agencies after its inspectors identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies in Bharat Biotech's manufacturing plants.

After the WHO inspection, Bharat Biotech had said it was temporarily slowing down the production of Covaxin across its manufacturing units for facility optimisation as it has already completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foresees a decrease in demand.

The company had said after the recent WHO post-Emergency Use Listing (EUL) inspection, it is working on further improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of Covaxin continues to meet ever-increasing global regulatory requirements.