German transportation grinds to a halt as workers strike for better pay

Additionally, employees at four of the country's primary airports also began walkouts, as they participated in a separate wage dispute.

On Wednesday, the EVG rail workers' union in Germany urged its members to participate in a walkout from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Consequently, Deutsche Bahn, the main train operator owned by the state, announced the cancellation of long-distance train services between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. They also mentioned that the majority of regional trains would also be impacted and would not run during this period.

According to EVG, the reason behind the strike is to increase pressure on employers to grant them a pay raise that is above the current inflation rate.

However, Deutsche Bahn, which is among several companies affected by the strike, has criticised the walkout, describing it as "pointless and unnecessary."

They accused the EVG union of trying to gain an advantage in a long-standing and bitter rivalry with another railway union.

This recent walkout is not the first industrial action to have occurred in Germany recently. On March 27, a full-day strike was conducted, which caused a complete paralysis of the railway network.

The strike was coordinated by the EVG union and another union called ver.di, and it also caused most of the airports in Germany and some regional transit networks to come to a standstill.

Ver.di union has also participated in the recent strike actions in Germany. They called for a walkout of security and service workers at several airports, including Duesseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, and Hamburg on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Stuttgart airport was also impacted, with all departures being canceled.

The EVG union is demanding a substantial pay raise of 12 percent. On the other hand, Ver.di union is currently engaged in a series of pay negotiations, particularly for workers employed by the federal and municipal governments in Germany. Ver.di has asked for a pay raise of 10.5 percent, but mediators have proposed a compromise that would result in a lower increase.

New rounds of negotiations for both disputes have been scheduled in the coming days.

Despite Germany's annual inflation rate having declined from the peak levels it reached late last year, it still remains relatively high. In March, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.4 percent.

