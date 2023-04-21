English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsGerman transportation grinds to a halt as workers strike for better pay

German transportation grinds to a halt as workers strike for better pay

German transportation grinds to a halt as workers strike for better pay
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Apr 21, 2023 6:23:33 PM IST (Published)

An eighthour strike brought Germany's railways to a standstill on Friday morning, while walkouts also were underway at four major German airports in a parallel pay dispute.

Germany experienced a significant disruption to its transportation systems on Friday morning due to an eight-hour strike by railway workers. The strike brought train services to a complete standstill.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Additionally, employees at four of the country's primary airports also began walkouts, as they participated in a separate wage dispute.
On Wednesday, the EVG rail workers' union in Germany urged its members to participate in a walkout from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Consequently, Deutsche Bahn, the main train operator owned by the state, announced the cancellation of long-distance train services between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. They also mentioned that the majority of regional trains would also be impacted and would not run during this period.
Also read: UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying accusations
According to EVG, the reason behind the strike is to increase pressure on employers to grant them a pay raise that is above the current inflation rate.
However, Deutsche Bahn, which is among several companies affected by the strike, has criticised the walkout, describing it as "pointless and unnecessary."
They accused the EVG union of trying to gain an advantage in a long-standing and bitter rivalry with another railway union.
This recent walkout is not the first industrial action to have occurred in Germany recently. On March 27, a full-day strike was conducted, which caused a complete paralysis of the railway network.
The strike was coordinated by the EVG union and another union called ver.di, and it also caused most of the airports in Germany and some regional transit networks to come to a standstill.
Ver.di union has also participated in the recent strike actions in Germany. They called for a walkout of security and service workers at several airports, including Duesseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, and Hamburg on Thursday and Friday.
Also read: Pakistan's media regulatory body warns cable operators against airing Indian channels
On Friday, Stuttgart airport was also impacted, with all departures being canceled.
The EVG union is demanding a substantial pay raise of 12 percent. On the other hand, Ver.di union is currently engaged in a series of pay negotiations, particularly for workers employed by the federal and municipal governments in Germany. Ver.di has asked for a pay raise of 10.5 percent, but mediators have proposed a compromise that would result in a lower increase.
New rounds of negotiations for both disputes have been scheduled in the coming days.
Despite Germany's annual inflation rate having declined from the peak levels it reached late last year, it still remains relatively high. In March, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.4 percent.
Also read: Chile plans to nationalise its vast lithium industry
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

employee strikeGermany
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X